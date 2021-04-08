GM to restart midsize truck production, but halts others due to chip shortage

Detroit — General Motors Co. said it will restart midsize truck production next week after two weeks down because of the global semiconductor shortage, but the automaker will halt some production at three new plants and has extended downtime at others.

Wentzville Assembly in Missouri will resume production of midsize trucks April 12 after being down since March 29, GM confirmed Thursday.

But GM has to shut down Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee, where the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and XT6 are built, for two weeks starting April 12.

GM and other automakers have been battling a global semiconductor shortage since the start of this year. Production at various plants in North America and abroad has been halted or reduced to make sure production of popular products, like full-size trucks and SUVs, continues.

Semiconductors are found throughout a vehicle from the seats to the steering wheel.

The Detroit automaker is also halting production of the Chevrolet Blazer at its Ramos Assembly plant in Mexico the week of April 19. The Lansing Delta Township plant, where the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse are built, is also scheduled to go down that same week.

Lastly, GM has to extend downtime though the week of April 26 at its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, where the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro, are built. That plant has been down since March 15.

GM originally planned to reopen in mid-April its plants in Kansas, where the Cadillac XT4 SUV and Chevrolet Malibu are built, and in Ontario, where the Chevrolet Equinox is built, but those plants will now be down through May 10 — three months since they closed the week of Feb. 8.

