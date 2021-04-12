GM to launch new navigation system

Detroit — General Motors Co. is launching Maps+, a navigation application, upgrading capabilities for select model year 2018 and newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles by the end of 2021, the automaker said Monday.

On April 30, Maps+, using over-the-air updates, will start to become available on 900,000 vehicles through GM's Connected Services plans — opening up the service to current owners of compatible vehicles without a navigation system.

Maps+ comes with Alexa Built-in1 voice control. Drivers can use the system while listening to music or podcasts with the map's integrated audio apps.

The system has a search for drivers to find what they're looking for from shops to restaurants. It includes speed limit alerts and low fuel recognition, which will route drivers to nearby gas stations. Maps+ is powered by Mapbox, a location platform for hardware and software developers that gives the building blocks for adding live location awareness into vehicles.

Maps+ will be offered on select vehicles through Connected Vehicle, Premium and App Access subscription plans. Eligible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners will be notified when their vehicle is eligible for Maps+.

