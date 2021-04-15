GM, LG to make 'major' manufacturing news Friday in Tennessee

Detroit — General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are planning Friday to make a manufacturing announcement in Tennessee where the two have been looking to build a second battery cell plant in the U.S.

The Detroit automaker sent out a nondescript advisory Thursday for the "major U.S. manufacturing-related announcement" with GM CEO Mary Barra, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and others scheduled to be in attendance.

GM confirmed in March it was considering building a second battery cell plant with its partner South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, an LG Chem company. GM aspires to have a full electric lineup by 2035 and it will need more battery cells to get there.

The partners are already building a battery plant in northeast Ohio through a joint venture called Ultium Cells. They are investing $2.3 billion to mass-produce battery cells out of a 2.8 million-square-foot facility in Lordstown, Ohio.

Ultium Cells will create more than 1,100 jobs in the area and is hiring to fill those positions. The Ohio facility is expected to be completed in 2022.

