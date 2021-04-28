GM makes deals with networks to simplify EV charging

Detroit — General Motors Co. on Wednesday said it has signed seven agreements with major charging providers to make the electric vehicle charging experience more seamless.

The agreements with Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV Connect, EVgo, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect will connect customers through GM's vehicle mobile apps, allowing them to eventually find a charging station and pay to charge through the app.

Through these agreements, GM's EV customers will see real-time information from about 60,000 charging plugs throughout the U.S. and Canada. The agreements are a part of GM's new Ultium Charge 360 "approach" that integrates charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps and other products and services.

"We know how critical the charging infrastructure is to our customers and how it plays a hugely significant role in EV adoption," Travis Hester, GM’s chief EV officer, said on a call Wednesday. "There's a lot more to EV adoption than just buying the vehicle and just having a large connected network. Our mission is to help every single person get over whatever anxiety they have and help them into an EV in the most convenient way possible."

Hester added that over the next 18 months, GM will roll out "some fairly significant investments" around the Ultium Charge 360 strategy, though he wouldn't specify amounts.

GM also announced Wednesday that it's on track to have about 500 fast charging stalls go live by the end of the year. The two plan to have 2,700 new charging stations by the end of 2025, per an agreement announced last year.

