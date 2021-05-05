GM made $3 billion in Q1, expects to hit 'higher end' of 2021 guidance

Detroit — General Motors Co. delivered net income of $3 billion on revenue of $32.5 billion in the first quarter of this year, despite a global semiconductor shortage that cost the automaker months of downtime at some plants.

The shortage could lead to a $1.5 billion to $2 billion hit to earnings for the year, as GM noted before, but the automaker still expects to see pre-tax profits between the $10 billion to $11 billion range for the year. GM also provided a six-month guidance through June 30 of net income reaching about $3.5 billion, and pre-tax profits of about $5.5 billion, signaling a strong second quarter.

"While we will have production downtime in the second quarter, we expect to have a strong first half, with EBIT-adjusted of around $5.5 billion," CEO Mary Barra wrote in a letter to shareholders Wednesday. "We are also reaffirming our guidance for the full year, and based on what we know today, we see results coming in at the higher end of the $10 billion to $11 billion EBIT-adjusted range we shared earlier this year."

Since the start of the year, foreign and domestic automakers have battled the shortage of semiconductors, which are installed throughout a vehicle from seats and infotainment systems to instrument panels and engine controls.

Ford Motor Co. last week said it booked $3.3 billion in profit during the first quarter, but noted the shortage could cost the Dearborn automaker as much as $2.5 billion in pretax earnings. The Dearborn automaker expects to lose about 50% of the production it had planned for the second quarter, about 700,000 units, and for the year it's estimating a total loss of some 1.1 million vehicles.

GM didn't specify how much volume it stands to lose from the semiconductor shortage, but Barra noted on a conference call with media Wednesday that she expects to see a recovery begin by the third quarter. The Detroit automaker has focused on protecting its high-demand products, including full-size trucks and SUVs. It hasn't had to cut production at those plants like some of its competitors, including Ford.

"That's where we're focused," Barra said on a call with media Wednesday morning. "The team is working to be able to protect those capacity-constrained and exceptionally high-demand products."

GM's net income margins in the first quarter were 9.3%. Pre-tax earnings totaled $4.4 billion. And pre-tax earnings in GM North America totaled $3.1 billion. GM International's pre-tax earnings were $300 million.

