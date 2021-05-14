GM invests $40 million at Pontiac Stamping for future EVs

Detroit — General Motors Co. on Friday said it will invest $40 million at its Pontiac Stamping Plant to prepare for coming electric vehicles.

Renovation will start immediately and include the installation of "highly flexible fabrication machinery and presses to support future electric vehicle production and various product applications," the automaker said in a press release. The investment will create 20 new positions, GM said.

For the first time ever, the automaker is spending more money this year on electric vehicle investment than it is on gas-and-diesel-powered products.

The “Flex Fab” sheet metal fabricating technology that will be used at the facility allows for repeatable, custom and precise stamping, which reduces costs for low-volume applications.

Pontiac Stamping, which employs 191 hourly and 31 salaried employees, began production in 1926 as part of the Oakland Motor Car Company.

“UAW workers at Pontiac Stamping Plant have a proud history of quality work," United Auto Workers Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement. "UAW GM members are proud to be using some of the latest technology available and add some new jobs as they continue to innovate and build at this historic facility.”

