GM to halt Corvette production next week for supply issue

Detroit — General Motors Co. confirmed Thursday it will halt production at its Chevrolet Corvette plant in Kentucky the week of May 24 for an temporary parts supply issue that's not related to the global semiconductor shortage.

GM didn't provide specifics on the parts supply issue.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 1," GM spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement to The Detroit News.

The Corvette plant shutdown comes as the automaker continues to battle the global chip shortage that is expected to cost the industry $110 billion and production of 3.9 million vehicles this year, according to the latest estimates from global analysis firm AlixPartners.

In late April, the Detroit automaker confirmed multiple production impacts from the chip shortage, including that Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, where the Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu are built, will remain down through at least the week of July 5. That plant has been down since Feb. 8.

This isn't the first time GM had to halt production of the Corvette this year. That plant also had down weeks in February and March because of a transmission parts supply issue, The News previously reported.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall