GM, Lockheed Martin team up to develop lunar vehicles

Detroit — General Motors Co. is partnering with Lockheed Martin, a security and aerospace company, to develop lunar vehicles that could carry astronauts on the moon, the companies said Wednesday.

NASA has asked for industry leaders to send ideas for lunar rovers and for a new lunar terrain vehicle, or LTV, for its Artemis program, which is working to get astronauts back on the moon.

In response, the companies are combining their experience to develop "a unique vehicle with innovative capabilities, drawing on their unparalleled engineering, performance, technology and reliability legacies," they said in a joint press release. These next-generation lunar vehicles will be designed to travel longer distances to get to the moon’s south pole, which is colder, darker and has more rugged terrain, they said.

Lockheed Martin, which has more than 50 years of experience in working with NASA, will lead the team. GM will bring its knowledge of battery-electric and autonomous vehicle technologies to the table.

GM has supported NASA programs in the past, providing the inertial guidance and navigation systems for the Apollo Moon program, including the Apollo 11 mission that resulted in the first human landing in 1969, the company noted. GM also helped develop the electric Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle.

“General Motors made history by applying advanced technologies and engineering to support the Lunar Rover Vehicle that the Apollo 15 astronauts drove on the moon,” said Alan Wexler, senior vice president of innovation and growth at GM, in a statement. “Working together with Lockheed Martin and their deep-space exploration expertise, we plan to support American astronauts on the moon once again.”

