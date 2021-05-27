GM announces plans to restart 4 North American plants after chip shutdown

Detroit — General Motors Co. has a plan to restart production over the next month at four North American plants it previously shut down to help maintain the global semiconductor shortage, the automaker said Thursday.

The return of production at the plants, some happening sooner than expected, comes after months of GM and other automakers battling a shortage that is expected to cost the industry globally $110 billion and potential production of 3.9 million units for the year, according to the latest estimates from global consulting firm AlixPartners.

In its Thursday update, GM said next week it will restart its San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico for production of the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain after a two-week shutdown. It also plans to resume production next week of the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox at Ramos Assembly in Mexico, which has been down since May 3.

Additionally, after being shut down since Feb. 8, CAMI Assembly in Ontario, where the Chevrolet Equinox is built, will resume production earlier than expected on June 14 and run through July 2 until a scheduled two-week summer shutdown period.

Production of the Chevrolet Camaro at the Lansing Grand River plant will also begin earlier than expected June 21. That plant has been down since May 10. However, Cadillac CT4 and CT5 production there will remain down through the week of June 28, which GM previously announced. The plant will produce limited 2022 model year Cadillac Black Wing production in early June.

GM still plans to keep its Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, which has been down since Feb. 8, idle through at least the week of July 5. That plant builds the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4.

Outside of the U.S., GM said its Bupyeong 1 Assembly in Korea will resume full production May 31. The plant, which makes the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX that are exported to the U.S, had been operating at 50% capacity since April 26.

