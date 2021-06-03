GM moves to accelerate production of popular vehicles amid high demand, chip shortage

General Motors Co. said Thursday it is taking steps to accelerate production of some of its most popular models amid high demand from consumers and a lingering global shortage of semiconductor chips that is hitting hit inventories of new vehicles across the industry.

The Detroit automaker said that due to "production line efficiencies" achieved by employees at its Flint Assembly plant, production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size pickups will increase by about 1,000 trucks per month beginning in mid-July. GM has managed to keep production there running with no shutdowns stemming from the chip shortage.

The company also plans to increase shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups — which are built at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri — by about 30,000 total units from mid-May through the week of July 5. Those units had been held at the plant awaiting parts due to the chip shortage and will now go through testing, GM said.

According to data from AutoForecast Solutions, Wentzville had some chip shortage-related downtime in March, April and May and has lost about 47,000 units of planned vehicle production.

The automaker said, too, that smaller volumes of vehicles that are being held at other plants will complete testing and then ship to dealers in June and July.

Meanwhile, U.S. assembly plants that build GM's "most capacity-constrained products" will not take any dedicated vacation downtime this summer. And as previously announced, full-size pickup production at GM's Oshawa Assembly in Canada is slated to resume in the fourth quarter.

The automaker said that its moves to accelerate its production timeline and make up for lost volume "are expected to make an impact in 2022, as production ramps up." The company said it expects its efforts to mitigate the impact of the chip shortage to result in better-than-expected financial results for the first half of the year and is "optimistic" about full-year results. Second-quarter results will be released in August.

During the company's first-quarter earnings release, executives said they expected first-half adjusted earnings, before taxes and interest, would be about $5.5 billion. The company has said that the chip shortage could lead to a $1.5 billion to $2 billion hit to earnings for the year, but has continued to reaffirm its guidance.

"Customer demand continues to be very strong, and GM's engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams have done a remarkable job maximizing production of high-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles," Phil Kienle, GM's vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations, said in a statement.

In another signal that the worst of the chip crisis is abating, GM last week confirmed plans to restart production at four North American plants over the course of about a month.

The automaker planned to restart its San Luis Potosi Assembly plant in Mexico for production of the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain this week after a two-week shutdown. It also said it would resume production this week of the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox at Ramos Assembly in Mexico, which had been down since May 3.

Additionally, after being shut down since Feb. 8, CAMI Assembly in Ontario, where the Chevrolet Equinox is built, will resume production earlier than expected on June 14 and run through July 2 until a scheduled two-week summer shutdown period.

And production of the Chevrolet Camaro at the Lansing Grand River plant also will begin earlier than expected June 21. That plant has been down since May 10.

Meanwhile, GM plans to keep Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, which has been down since Feb. 8, idle through at least the week of July 5. That plant builds the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4.

The chip shortage has been plaguing the auto industry, as well as other sectors that rely on the components, since late last year. Global consulting firm AlixPartners has estimated the shortage will cost the industry $110 billion globally in revenue this year and about 3.9 million units of planned vehicle production.

Automakers and industry analysts have said they expect the worst of the crisis to hit this quarter, then ease throughout the rest of the year and into 2022.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski

Staff Writer Kalea Hall contributed.