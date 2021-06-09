Chevy unveils special edition Corvette ahead of Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit — With Corvette Racing returning to this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix after 13 years away, Chevrolet is debuting a 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.

Chevrolet will only release 1,000 of these special edition Corvettes, which resemble the No. 3 and No. 4 Corvette C8.R race cars. They were designed to celebrate the mid-engine Corvette's C8.R's inaugural 2020 season, when Corvette Racing swept the IMSA's sports car championship series with six wins and seven pole positions.

"Racing has been part of the Corvette's DNA from nearly the beginning," Laura Klauser, GM sports car program manager, said in a statement. "Both the Corvette Stingray and C8.R have seen tremendous success capitalizing on the benefits of a mid-engine platform — and we're just getting started."

The 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, based on the 3LT trim with Z51 performance package, includes Corvette Racing-themed graphics packages.

The exterior content, which varies by market, includes a high-wing spoiler in carbon flash, yellow brake calipers, black trident design wheels, exterior mirrors in carbon flash, black side rockers and splash guards.

The interior comes with a yellow and gray cabin that continues the exterior racing theme. It has standard GT2 seats, yellow seat belts and a C8.R numbered plaque. Competition sports seats are also an option.

In addition to the championship edition, Chevrolet is adding some options to the Corvette Stingray. including three new colors: hypersonic gray, caffeine, and amplify orange tintcoat.

The 2022 Stingray's LT2 6.2 liter V-8 engine will come with an upgraded dual injection fuel system, better engine calibration and enhanced active fuel management, Chevy said.

Dealers will start taking orders July 1 with prices starting at $62,195.

Production of the 2022 model year Corvette begins late in the third quarter at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

The C8.R will race in Detroit for the first time at the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle this Saturday.

