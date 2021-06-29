General Motors commits $25 million to promote equity in EV transition

— General Motors Co. is creating a $25 million Climate Equity Fund that will focus on closing equity gaps as the auto industry transitions to electric and emissions-free vehicles, CEO Mary Barra announced today.

Barra announced the initiative Tuesday during the Aspen Ideas Festival, saying it responds to "the need for equity considerations as the industry accelerates toward an all-electric future."

"Climate change does not impact every community equally. As we move to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, it is on us to lead positive change and implement inclusive solutions that bring everyone along, especially our employees and communities,” Barra said.

GM is one of the automakers leading the electric-vehicle transition. The company recently announced it would increase spending on both electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025.

The company says its focus on equitable climate action is rooted in four areas:

• "The Future of Work" — focusing on prioritization of the current salaried and union-represented workforce.

• "EV Access" — providing a selection of EVs across a range of price points.

• "Infrastructure Equity" — offering charging solutions to meet customers where they are.

• "Climate Equity" — funding organizations that are closing the climate equity gap at the community level.

GM is accepting proposals for funding through the initiative and says it will "prioritize grassroots organizations."

