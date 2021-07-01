Must-Z: Chevy bringing ZR2 performance to Silverado pickup

The truck wars have been heating up on multiple fronts. The 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX super truck has locked horns with the 450-horsepower Ford Raptor. The torque-tastic GMC Hummer and Ford F-150 Lightning EVs are shockingly fast. Ford Bronco wants to mud-wrestle Jeep Wrangler for off-road supremacy. And Ford has busted open a new compact truck segment with the Maverick.

Chevrolet, however, has been laying low.

That will change this fall with the introduction of the brand’s popular ZR2 trim to its Silverado pickup. First introduced on the mid-size Colorado in 2017 with a more aggressive suspension and off-road attitude, ZR2 goes head-to-head against mid-size athletes like the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Ford Ranger Tremor. The Colorado ZR2 treatment includes choice of V6-and-diesel engines, 2-inch lift, wider track, front-and-rear locking differentials, and racing-inspired Multimatic shocks.

While shy of the Raptor and TRX’s high-horsepower antics, expect the ZR2 to be more capable than Chevy’s current Trail Boss off-road offering. ZR2 will go head-to-head with the Ford F-150 Tremor and Ram 1500 Rebel.

If the Colorado ZR2 is any indication, look for the new Chevy dirt-kicker to come equipped with lifted suspension, twin-locking differentials, and big, 35-inch tires. It will also have a deep engine toolbox to choose from including two Chevrolet V-8s (355-horsepower, 5.3-liter and 420-horse 6.2-liter) and Duramax diesel inline-six.

The off-road chops will come at a premium. The four-wheel-drive Colorado ZR2 costs $43,795 — about $17,000 over the base, RWD Colorado. Pricing for the Silverado ZR2 will come closer to launch.

With Silverado promising a general model refresh for the 2022 model year, ZR2 should show off some new styling cues as well.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.