GM forms strategic investment for U.S.-sourced lithium

Detroit — General Motors Co. formed a strategic investment and collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources Limited to source "local and low-cost lithium," the company said Friday.

California- and Australia-based Controlled Thermal Resources or CTR provides lithium products and renewable energy through its work in California's Salton Sea.

GM aspires to have an emissions-free lineup by 2035 and to get there it says the lithium it will use in future electric vehicles is "crucial" to making those vehicles more affordable with a longer range.

"Lithium is critical to battery production today and will only become more important as consumer adoption of EVs increases, and we accelerate towards our all-electric future," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply chain, in a statement. "By securing and localizing the lithium supply chain in the U.S., we're helping ensure our ability to make powerful, affordable, high mileage EVs while also helping to mitigate environmental impact and bring more low-cost lithium to the market as a whole."

Most of the lithium in EV batteries is mined and processed outside the U.S.

A "significant amount" of the raw material GM uses for its batteries could be resourced out of CTR's Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field in Imperial, California, where the company extracts lithium from geothermal brine and processes it.

The Detroit automaker is the first company to make a multi-million dollar investment in CTR's Hell's Kitchen project. GM has the first rights on lithium produced by the first stage of the Hell's Kitchen project, including an option for a multi-year relationship.

The first stage of the CTR's project is expected to produce lithium in 2024.

