GM China sales up 5% in second quarter

Detroit — General Motors Co. and its joint ventures in China reported a 5.2% sales increase in the second quarter with more than 750,000 vehicles sold, the automaker said Tuesday.

GM said the increase was led by strong sales of luxury and premium vehicles, midsize/large SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles, including the Cadillac CT5 and XT6, and Buick LaCrosse, Enclave and GL8 family.

Buick sales were up 5.7% with sales of the GL8 premium MPV family up 40%, with more than 45,000 sold in the second quarter.

Cadillac sales were up 9.1% to nearly 64,000. The luxury brand reported strong sales of its XT6 three-row large luxury SUV, which increased 42%, and of the CT5 luxury sedan with its 64% sales increase.

The Wuling brand sales increased 28% to more than 346,000. Notably, the Hong Guang Mini EV reported record sales of more than 85,000.

Meanwhile, Chevrolet saw an 18.5% drop in sales and the Baojun brand's sales decreased by 44.9%.

