Chip woes: GM nixes wireless phone charging on some vehicles

Detroit — General Motors Co. will no longer offer wireless phone charging on certain 2021 full-size SUVs due to the global semiconductor shortage yet again affecting supply.

GM will eliminate the feature starting on or after July 12 for certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL vehicles, the automaker said Monday. The feature will also not be included on certain 2022 Cadillac XT5, XT6, Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave vehicles starting on or after Aug. 2, 2021.

The elimination is temporary for the affected 2022 model year vehicles, but it will be in effect for the remainder of the model year for the 2021 vehicles, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said.

Customers who purchase the vehicles built without this feature will receive an associated $75 MSRP credit, GM said.

This announcement comes after GM in June said it would eliminate the automatic stop/start feature on some full-size 2021 trucks and SUVs, also because of the semiconductor shortage.

That move affected only vehicles equipped with 5.3L and 6.2L V-8 engines mated to 10-speed transmissions. Models involved were the:

Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban

GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GMC Sierra 1500

