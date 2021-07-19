Chevy to unveil 2023 Corvette Z06 this fall

Detroit — Chevrolet on Monday confirmed a Corvette Z06 supercar will be unveiled this fall.

The new performance car will debut as a 2023 model. Monday's announcement comes two years after Chevrolet introduce the first-ever mid-engine Corvette Stingray.

The Detroit News reported last year General Motors Co. planned to introduce three high-performance versions of the Corvette over the next few years, including the Z06.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall