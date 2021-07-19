GMC says a full-size electric pickup is on the way

Detroit — GMC confirmed Monday that it will offer a full-size electric pickup, though General Motors Co.'s premium truck and SUV brand didn't provide timing on when to expect the vehicle.

"Not only will we be offering electrification in the form of the Hummer truck and SUV, but we'll also be revealing and confirming a GMC electric version of the pickup truck, as well, in due course," GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred said during a business update call with media.

The news comes as GMC is prepping GM's Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center for production of the GMC Hummer EV truck to start later this year. The plant will also make an SUV version of the Hummer, an electrified Chevrolet Silverado and the Cruise Origin, an autonomous, electric shuttle.

Other details about the GMC-branded pickup — whether it will also be called Sierra and where it will be built — were not revealed.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall