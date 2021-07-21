GM truck production hit as chip crunch grinds on

Detroit — General Motors Co. will have to halt regular production of its profit-rich trucks for the first time because of the still looming semiconductor shortage, the automaker confirmed Wednesday.

GM has canceled production of light-duty trucks at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana and at its assembly plant in Silao, Mexico, during the week of July 26. The Flint Assembly plant where heavy-duty trucks are built, will go down to one shift that same week. Full production is expected to resume the week of Aug. 2.

"These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "We expect it to be a near-term issue."

Barnas said the plants will use the downtime "to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products.”

