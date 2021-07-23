GM adds auto lane change, trailering option to Super Cruise

Detroit — General Motors Co. is introducing new capabilities with its Super Cruise hands-free driving technology on six model year 2022 vehicles, the automaker said Friday.

The new Super Cruise features allow the vehicle to make automatic lane changes and give users the option to drive hands-free with an attached trailer. There's also an enhanced navigation display system that shows roads with Super Cruise available on vehicles with the Google Maps app. Right now, the system has more than 200,000 miles of Super Cruise-compatible roads.

The new features will be offered on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, CT4 and CT5; Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Sierra and Hummer EV pickup. When the features become available will vary from model to model, GM said.

The automatic lane change is available for all products at launch for the model year 2022 Escalade, CT4, CT5, Silverado, Hummer EV pickup and Sierra.

Trailering will be available after launch through an over-the-air update for the Escalade, Hummer EV SUV and Hummer EV pickup.

Using its vehicle intelligence platform, GM said it plans to provide over-the-air updates for certain 2021 model year vehicles — the Escalade, CT4 and CT5 — to receive the new features.

The automaker didn't specify pricing on the new features.

GM plans to have Super Cruise available on 22 models by 2023.

