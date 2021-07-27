GM names new VP of global R&D, GM Ventures leader

Detroit — General Motors Co. has appointed Kent Helfrich as vice president of global research and development and chief technology officer and president of GM Ventures, taking over for Matt Tsien, who's retiring after 45 years at GM.

Helfrich, currently executive director of advanced technology and partnerships, will begin his new job Aug. 1.

“As we pursue our vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, R&D and investments in new technologies that support that vision are more important than ever,” said GM President Mark Reuss in a statement. “With Kent’s background and experience, he is uniquely positioned to help bring innovation and technology solutions into our vehicles, manufacturing facilities and operations.”

Helfrich previously led the team responsible for global electrification and battery systems. He has also held leadership roles in electrical engineering.

Tsien plans to retire Nov. 1. Before taking on his current role last year, Tsien led GM China from 2014 to 2020.

