GM to restart truck plants but plans other production cuts

Detroit — General Motors Co. is restarting its full-size trucks plants next week after a week of production impacts caused by the global semiconductor shortage, but other facilities face additional downtime, the automaker said Wednesday.

GM's Flint Assembly, where heavy-duty trucks are built, went down to one shift this week, while light-duty truck plants Silao Assembly in Mexico and Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana halted production completely. All three plants will resume full production Monday, Aug. 2, the automaker said.

"Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, our global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "The recent scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions. We expect it to be a near-term issue."

There still are other hits to GM's production from the shortage, which all automakers have been battling since the start of this year.

The following plants will take an additional week of downtime next week: Lansing Delta Township Assembly, where the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave are built; Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee, where the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia are built; and Ramos Assembly in Mexico, where the Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Equinox are built.

All three plants have been down since the week of July 19.

GM's San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico, where the Equinox and GMC Terrain are built, will have an additional three weeks of downtime through the week of Aug. 16. The plant has also been down since the week of July 19.

Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, home of the Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu, will take an additional four weeks off through the week of Sept. 13. The plant has been down since the week of Feb. 8. Production was supposed to restart there the week of Aug. 23. Now, GM says only production of the XT4 will resume at Fairfax Sept. 20.

Malibu production will remain down. GM said it plans to restart production of the midsize sedan at some point but did specify a date.

The Detroit automaker initially planned to bring back production of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 at Lansing Grand River Assembly Aug. 16, but it has pushed that back to resume the week of Aug. 30 after being down since May 10. Chevrolet Camaro production at the plant remains unaffected.

