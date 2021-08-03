GM investing $55.5 million at Fort Wayne truck plant

Detroit — General Motors Co. is investing $55.5 million at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant for future truck production, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker said its investment at Fort Wayne, where light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks are built, will "support new tooling and equipment needed for future production of our full-size trucks."

GM didn't specify if the investment will increase employment or production.

Plant Executive Director Gary Duff, in a plant communication obtained Tuesday by The Detroit News, wrote that the investment will support both current and future truck production.

"This investment into state-of-the-art equipment will further enhance manufacturing as a competitive advantage for GM and provide the tools and technology for our workforce to continue to deliver high quality vehicles to our customers," Duff wrote. "This investment supports the company's growth strategy of truck and SUV dominance."

