GM truck production canceled again due to chip shortage

Detroit — General Motors Co.'s truck plants will again take a hit to production from the ongoing global chip shortage affecting the auto industry.

The Detroit automaker confirmed Tuesday its heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra truck plant in Flint will go down the week of Aug. 9 along with its light-duty truck plants Silao Assembly in Mexico and Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana. GM expects all three plants to resume full production Aug. 16.

The downtime at the profit-rich truck plants, which GM has tried to protect all year during the supply constraint, marks a second time regular production at these plants has been hit by the shortage despite GM's efforts to avoid it.

The automaker last week had to cancel production completely at Fort Wayne and Silao and take Flint down to one shift.

GM on Tuesday confirmed it would restart production Aug. 9 at Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee, where the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia are built, and at Ramos Assembly in Mexico, where the Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Equinox are built. Both plants have been down since July 19.

Meanwhile, Lansing Delta Township Assembly where the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave are built will take an additional week of downtime next week instead of resuming production. It has also been down since July 19.

San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico and CAMI Assembly in Canada will add two more weeks of downtime: Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

Both San Luis Potosi, which builds the Equinox and GMC Terrain, and CAMI, which also builds the Equinox, were previously scheduled to resume production Aug. 23 and have been down since July 19.

