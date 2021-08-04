Barra: GM plans two new commercial emissions-free products

Detroit — General Motors Co. is planning to add two new commercial products to its portfolio as it embarks on its goal to have an emissions-free lineup by 2035, CEO Mary Barra revealed Wednesday during the automaker's earnings call.

The first product is a full-size battery-electric cargo van, branded as a Chevrolet, "which will exceed the expectations of small-business owners, tradespeople and everyone else who has been well-served by the Chevy Express," Barra said on the call.

The second is a medium-duty truck that will use both the automaker's Ultium battery technology and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell technology "powering service and utility vehicles, such as school buses, bucket trucks, wreckers and more," she said.

The automaker in June said it would add new electric commercial trucks and other products to the lineup when it upped its EV and autonomous development spending to $35 billion through 2025.

Earlier this year, GM introduced BrightDrop, a new electric business that focuses on aiding delivery and logistics companies with electric software, services and vehicles. BrightDrop's EV600 electric delivery van is expected to debut later this year.

Both new products Barra revealed Wednesday "will complement BrightDrop, and keep our commercial fleet market share growing. We will share more details about these products as we move forward."

Timing for launch of the vehicles and other specifics were not revealed.

