Electric Silverado will offer four-wheel steering, Chevrolet says

Detroit — Chevrolet released a tidbit of news Wednesday that its coming Silverado electric pickup will offer four-wheel steering and 24-inch wheels.

The technology enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels, "giving the new pickup increased agility and tighter turning radius at low speeds, improved handling and stability at higher speeds, as well as great trailering dynamics," Chevrolet said.

General Motors Co. and Chevrolet haven't given a timeframe or pricing on the electrified Silverado, but have said it will be built at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center along with the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

The Silverado electric pickup will be built on GM's new electric Ultium platform.

Ford Motor Co.'s all-electric F-150 Lightning coming out next year does not offer four-wheel steering. But startup automaker Rivian Automotive LLC's R1T electric pickup does offer the feature. Production of the Rivian truck is supposed to launch next month after recent pandemic-driven delays.

Detroit News Auto Critic Henry Payne contributed.