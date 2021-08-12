GM truck production back on next week after chip downtime

Detroit — General Motors Co. will resume full-size truck production at all three of its pickup plants after taking a week off for the global chip shortage, the automaker confirmed Thursday.

The affected plants: Flint Assembly where heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups are built, Silao Assembly in Mexico and Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana where light-duty Silverados and Sierras are made.

All three were down the week of Aug. 9 and all will resume full production Monday.

GM has tried to protect its full-size pickup and SUV plants as it has battled through the chip shortage throughout the year. The shortage is expected to affect production and automaker revenues into 2022.

"Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, our global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement.

Barnas added that the recent production "scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions.”

GM also said Thursday the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant will all add an additional week of downtime the week of Aug.16. That plant, where the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave are made, was previously slated to resume production this week and has been down since July 19.

Additionally, Ramos Assembly in Mexico will halt production of the Chevrolet Equinox from the week of Aug.16 through the week of Aug. 30.

Production of the Chevrolet Blazer at Ramos will not be affected.

