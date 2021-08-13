Chevy makes an all-American pitch with the apple pie hot dog

Detroit — Chevrolet's latest creation doesn't involve motors, wheels or pedals. Instead, it's a concoction that combines two culinary treats meant to evoke the brand's all-American identity as it pivots toward an electric future.

Meet the apple pie hot dog.

Its assembly is simple, really, with ingredients that truly capture what it means to be sweet and savory. Here are the parts: pastry, bacon jam, apple pie filling topped with an all-beef hot dog, more pastry, a drizzle of apple pie mustard and sprinkle of apple pie spice and demerara sugar.

Chevrolet partnered with Guy Fieri, chef, restaurateur and television culinary celebrity, to create the snack inspired by the iconic Chevrolet television advertisement from 1975 featuring the jingle: “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet go together in the good old U.S.A.”

It's part of a marketing campaign for Chevrolet as General Motors' volume brand embarks on an electric-vehicle transition.

"What you don't want to be is a rearward looking brand," said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet marketing. "You want to be able to leverage your history, but you want to be able to express that in a modern way. The C8 Corvette's a great example of that. There's a vehicle that has so much history and passion but was able to have a very modern expression of that product. So whether it's our product, our marketing, our dealer experience ... take advantage of who've we been but more importantly be looking out the windshield at what's to come. And I think we do a good job of that."

Chevrolet offered the apple pie hot dogs exclusively to attendees of the MLB at Field of Dreams game on Thursday, but Majoros said Chevy is also trying to get the snack delivered for the Woodward Dream Cruise Aug. 21.

