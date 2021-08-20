GM expands Bolt recall, ups total cost to $1.8 billion

Detroit — General Motors Co. is globally recalling an additional 73,018 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs from model years 2019-2022 for "rare" battery defects that could cause battery fires.

The automaker confirmed Friday it found the defects in current Bolt EVs and the new Bolt EUV after further investigation. GM previously recalled just 68,667 Bolt EVs from model years 2017 through 2019.

Now, the recall covers 141,695 total vehicles and is expected to cost $1.8 billion. A total of 10 fires have been confirmed by the automaker. No deaths were reported, but there were some smoke inhalation injuries.

The expanded costly recall is rolling out as GM is pushing forward on its aspiration to have an all-electric lineup by 2035 — a goal that will not be met without consumer acceptance.

But the automaker on Friday said the affected batteries were those supplied to GM by its battery partner LG Energy Solution and their battery cells were produced at LG manufacturing facilities outside of its plant in Ochang, South Korea.

GM said it is "pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of this field action."

GM spokesman Dan Flores said the automaker "will only begin replacing battery modules in customer vehicles when GM and LG are confident in the safety of LG’s product. We are working aggressively with LG to adjust production to have replacement modules available as soon as possible."

The defects are a torn anode tab and folded separator that are both present in the same battery cell. GM says out of an abundance of caution it will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules, with an expected additional cost of approximately $1 billion.

Last month, GM for a second time recalled more than 68,000 Bolt EVs globally from model years 2017 through 2019 for a potential battery fire risk. The second recall came after a Bolt in Vermont repaired under a previous recall remedy still caught fire.

“Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM,” said Doug Parks, executive vice president for global product development, purchasing and supply chain. “As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we know that building and maintaining trust is critical. GM customers can be confident in our commitment to taking the steps to ensure the safety of these vehicles.”

