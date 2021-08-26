GM requires U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination status

General Motors Co. has required its U.S. salaried employees to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

In a letter dated Aug. 16, the No. 1 U.S. automaker informed its salaried workers in the U.S. that they would be required to confidentially report their vaccination status to the company. The reporting deadline was Tuesday.

Employees who confirmed that they have been vaccinated were asked to submit a photograph of their vaccination card as proof.

In the letter, the automaker assured employees that "only GM Medical staff and authorized personnel" would have access to the data and that the information would be "handled confidentially."

"Reporting your vaccination status to GM Medical helps the company assess the overall immunity level of our employee population and determine appropriate measures to support employee safety," Dr. Jeffery Hess, GM's corporate medical director, said in a letter, according to a copy seen by The Detroit News. "The level of immunity is an important factor in determining when GM may need to increase or be able to relax or rescind certain COVID-19 safety protocols."

GM CEO Mary Barra on Thursday addressed the topic, and other questions related to the automaker's handling of COVID-19, during an interview with Bloomberg Television.

"Because of the outbreak of the delta variant, we are now back into wearing masks in the U.S. and it varies around the world based on what's happening, and our employees have just done a phenomenal job of following our safety protocols," she said in response to a question about what the company is requiring of its employees. "We continue to evaluate all options of what we can do because we know getting everyone vaccinated is going to be critical to stopping the different variants of the disease."

GM thus far has not mandated the vaccine for its workforce.

"Right now we're also very much focused on education," Barra added, "because there's a lot of myths out there or misinformation where people are making decisions to not get the vaccine based on bad information, so we also are running an education campaign, as well."

In response to a question from anchor David Westin about whether GM is asking for its employees' vaccination statuses, Barra confirmed the company is "requesting" that information "in the United States and we're working to do that around the globe. ... We are working on that right now and that will inform the decisions that we make as we move forward."

Barra also was asked about the role of the United Auto Workers in deciding whether to mandate the vaccine. Calling the UAW a "fantastic partner," Barra said GM will "work with the unions and that will be something that we negotiate with them or work with them to decide what the right thing to do is."

The news first was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The News has reached out to GM for comment on the policy.

Staff Reporter Kalea Hall contributed.