GM to cut jobs at Toledo Transmission plant
Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
Detroit — General Motors Co. confirmed Friday it’s laying off workers at its Toledo Transmission plant as it aligns production with demand for the 6-speed rear wheel drive transmission built for full-size trucks.
A total of 16 permanent workers and 106 temporary workers are affected by the move effective Sept. 27, according to an employee notice obtained by The Detroit News.
Toledo Transmission Operations provides transmissions to 10 GM facilities in North America.