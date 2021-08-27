GMC reveals Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck

Detroit — GMC on Friday revealed the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021.

The truck builds on the capability of Canyon AT4 and shows it can be customized for off-roading.

“We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC’s commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles," Buick & GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred said in a statement. "Consumer reaction to this concept’s design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles."

The concept truck's features include: a wide off-road chassis, rocker panel protectors, cast-iron control arms, a heavy-duty front bumper, integrated front recovery points and front and rear electronic locking differentials.

It's fitted with GMC's 3.6-liter V-6 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The truck also has GMC's premium design looks with a bit of ruggedness added.

GMC first introduced AT4 in its Sierra light-duty pickup truck in 2019 and expanded it across the entire GMC lineup.

