GM truck production hit again by chip shortage

Detroit — General Motors Co. is again halting truck production despite its efforts to keep it going amid the global chip shortage.

The Detroit automaker will take down both the Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Silao, Mexico, light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra truck plants next week. GM said it anticipates production will resume the week of Sept. 13. It will take the off time to work on unfinished vehicles from the shortage and ship those out to dealers.

"I know adjusting your lives on the fly isn't easy," Fort Wayne Plant Executive Director Gary Duff wrote in a Thursday note to employees obtained by The Detroit News. "Your continued efforts and flexibility are appreciated as we are doing everything possible to manage this challenging situation."

Automakers have been battling the chip shortage all year. The effects are expected to continue into next year.

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID 19-related restrictions," GM spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement.

In addition to the light-duty truck plants, midsize-pickup plant Wentzville Assembly in Missouri will take two weeks down from Sept. 6 through the week of Sept. 13. Wentzville builds the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups and the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans.

GM's CAMI Assembly in Canada and San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico will be down two additional weeks through the week of Sept. 27. CAMI builds the Chevrolet Equinox and San Luis Potosi builds the Equinox and GMC Terrain.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly, where the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave are built, will also take two additional weeks of downtime through the week of Sept. 13. Production is expected to resume Sept. 20.

At the Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee, production of the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 will also be down another two weeks through Sept. 13 with an expected return date of Sept. 20.

Lastly, GM's Ramos Assembly in Mexico will have also have two additional weeks of downtime for Chevrolet Blazer production through the week of Sept. 13. Equinox production at the plant will be down through the week of Sept. 27.

