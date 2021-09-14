GM to donate $50 million to Detroit nonprofits for education, employment opportunities

Detroit — General Motors Co. said Tuesday it's donating $50 million to support Detroit-based nonprofit programs that work to expand access to education and employment opportunities.

GM partnered with the city of Detroit on the initiative. Mayor Mike Duggan and GM CEO Mary Barra gathered Tuesday to discuss it at the Durfee Innovation Society.

“As the home of our headquarters for more than a century, Detroit has always been a priority for General Motors,” said Barra in a statement. “We’re invested in supporting a strong future for this community. Our new commitment will help break down barriers and promote growth through education and economic success.”

Of the $50 million commitment, key grants given so far are:

$1.25 million to support Human-I-T’s work connecting Detroiters to a digital support system that includes internet connectivity;

$1 million to the Detroit at Work People Plan and Community Health Corps;

$1 million to United Way’s Ride United, which aims to address transportation barriers for workers;

$750,000 to Beyond Basics to provide education for students at Cody and Mumford high schools and support adults at the Family Literacy Center at Durfee Innovation Society.

"GM has been a part of this community for the last century, providing good-paying, middle-class jobs for Detroiters," Duggan said in a statement. "Today's commitment by GM solidifies the company's investment in the people of Detroit, ensuring Detroiters have the skills they need to access these kinds of opportunities for years to come."

Nonprofits interested in applying to receive grant funding can find information and application resources at www.GM.com/our-company/social-investment.

