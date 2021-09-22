GM names U.S. Senate staff director as VP of global regulatory affairs

Detroit — General Motors Co. on Wednesday named a U.S. Senate staff official as vice president of global regulatory affairs, effective Oct. 1.

David L. Strickland is the staff director of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and previously worked as the administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2010-14.

He's replacing Bob Babik, who's retiring Jan. 1, 2022, after 20 years with the company. Strickland will report to Omar Vargas, GM vice president and head of global public policy, who began work with the automaker in August.

The policy hires come as GM accelerates its push for an emissions-free and autonomous future and needs policies in place to help get the automaker there.

“David has an extensive background working on a wide variety of transportation and auto industry policy issues,” Vargas said in a statement. “His knowledge of the issues and ability to work collaboratively with government and industry make him the perfect leader to help drive regulatory policies in support of GM’s growth initiatives, including our vision for an all-electric and autonomous future.”

Strickland will lead the team working with regulatory agencies at the local, state, national and international levels.

He has 25 years of experience in regulatory and government affairs and holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

