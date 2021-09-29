GM's Barra to be first woman chair of Business Roundtable

Detroit — General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra has been named chair of the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs representing America's top companies that work together on public policy.

Barra, the first woman elected chair of the Roundtable, will begin a two-year term on Jan. 1. She will succeed Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart.

Founded in 1972, the Roundtable works "to promote a thriving U.S. economy and expanded opportunity for all Americans through sound public policy," according to its website. Its CEO members run companies with 20 million employees and annual revenue of more than $9 trillion.

McMillon said in a statement that Barra's "understanding of America’s workforce and vision for the future is the exact perspective the Roundtable needs as we continue to work with Congress and the Administration on public policies for tomorrow.”

Barra said in a statement she is looking forward "to continuing to help advance policies that offer greater economic growth and opportunity for all Americans.”

Barra joined the Roundtable in 2017 and serves as chair of the education and workforce committee.

