GM sales plunge in third quarter as chip woes cut inventory

Detroit — The global semiconductor shortage is continuing to cost vehicle production and eat into valuable new-vehicle inventory leading General Motors Co. to post a 33% year-over-year drop in third-quarter sales on Friday.

The Detroit automaker's dealers sold 446,997 vehicles in the U.S. in the quarter, down 218,195 from a year ago as a result of historically low inventories.

The industry has been battling the chip shortage since the start of the year. The cost of the shortage is expected to total $210 billion in lost revenues this year and cause lost production of 7.7 million vehicles, according to consulting firm AlixPartners LLP.

Automakers hinted sales would take a hit in the third quarter because of the chip shortage causing them to halt production at various plants and leaving dealers with little new-vehicle inventory to sell.

GM said its North American wholesale volumes, or dealer deliveries, in the second half of 2021 would be down about 200,000 units from the first half because of disruptions to semiconductor production in Malaysia caused by COVID-19. Despite the chip struggle, GM isn't changing its projected guidance of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion in adjusted earnings for the year.

“GM has been agile and decisive in managing COVID-related impacts on our production and wholesale volumes and we appreciate the support of our dealers and the loyalty of our customers,” Steve Carlisle, GM North America executive vice president and president, said in a statement. “The semiconductor supply disruptions that impacted our third-quarter wholesale and customer deliveries are improving. As we look to the fourth quarter, a steady flow of vehicles held at plants will continue to be released to dealers, we are restarting production at key crossover and car plants, and we look forward to a more stable operating environment through the fall.”

All of GM's four brands saw a sales decline in the quarter: Buick dropped by 20%, Cadillac by 32%, Chevrolet by 36% and GMC by 27%.

Overall, GM's sales for the year are 1,777,483, only slightly above last year's sales at this time. Chevrolet is down 6% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor North America saw a 1% increase in third-quarter sales and Hyundai Motor America posted a 4% increase in sales in the quarter.

Stellantis NV is also expected to report its sales Friday. Ford Motor Co. reports on Monday.

