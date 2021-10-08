GM to resume production of multiple vehicles after chip downtime

Detroit — General Motors Co. on Friday confirmed production restart dates of various vehicles at four North American plants after months of downtime from the chip shortage.

Production of the Chevrolet Blazer at Ramos Assembly in Mexico will resume Oct. 18. Chevrolet Malibu production at Fairfax Assembly in Kansas will resume Nov. 1. And production of Chevrolet Equinox at CAMI Assembly in Canada and Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain at San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico will resume Nov. 1.

