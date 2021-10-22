GMC debuts refreshed 2022 Sierra pickup with new luxury and off-road trims, Super Cruise

General Motors Co.'s GMC brand on Thursday debuted a refreshed version of the Sierra pickup truck for model year 2022, featuring two new trim levels and the option for the automaker's hands-free driving system with trailer-towing capability.

The latest model adds the Denali Ultimate as the Sierra lineup's highest trim level. The mid-cycle update also adds Sierra AT4X, an off-road performance trim.

"Sierra's momentum continues to accelerate, as the fastest growing model in the segment," Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick, said in a statement. "With the 2022 Sierra, GMC is offering customers more advanced technologies, upscale appointments and increased capability across the Sierra lineup including the all-new Sierra Denali Ultimate and AT4X."

Across most of the 2022 Sierra lineup, GMC revised the vehicle's front bumper, fascia, grille designs and finishes on each trim to give it a wider, bolder appearance. The 2022 model comes with dual-projector LED headlamps. Animated lighting sequences activate when users approach, start or walk away from the truck. And the refreshed version comes in three new colors for an additional cost: Titanium Rush Metallic, Dynamic Blue Metallic and Desert Sand Metallic.

Sierra's six-function MultiPro tailgate and available CarbonPro carbon fiber composite bed remain on the 2022 version.

GMC updated the interiors on the SLE, Elevation and SLT trims and designed premium interiors for AT4, AT4X, Denali and Denali Ultimate trims.

The refreshed edition has an all-new 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen and a new 12.3-inch-diagonal digital, configurable instrument cluster, both standard on SLE trim and above. It also features a new center console design.

The Sierra also comes with the capability for built-in Google services. This makes features including Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play available via the infotainment system.Google built-in is compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

The 2022 GMC Sierra is slated to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter next year. Customers can begin placing reservations at www.gmc.com.

MSRP, including destination fees, for Denali Ultimate is $80,395. AT4X is $74,995. Denali is $61,295. AT4 is $60,995. SLT is $50,895. Elevation is $45,49516. SLE is $43,89516 and Sierra Pro is $32,49516.

Full pricing will be announced closer to the start of production, GMC said.

Sierra Denali Ultimate

Highlights of the new Denali Ultimate trim include exclusive design features, premium interior materials and available technologies including Super Cruise with trailer-towing capability. It comes standard with a 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

The exterior features a grille in exclusive dark chrome, 22-inch wheels, a dark chrome GMC logo, and front fender trim depicting Mount Denali. It comes standard with GMC's six-way MultiPro tailgate, Denali Premium Suspension with adaptive ride control and power assist steps.

The interior features full-grain leather appointments and open-pore Paldao wood trim. Also inside the vehicle are 16-way adjustable massaging front seats, standard rear camera mirror with full camera display, and standard power sunroof, among other offerings.

The engine is matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission with electronic precision shift. Four-wheel drive with an electronically-controlled, two-speed transfer case, comes standard.

Meanwhile, GM's driver-assist system, Super Cruise, comes standard on Sierra Denali Ultimate with a three-year subscription. The system can be used on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada. The vehicle offers available Super Cruise with trailering on compatible roads.

Safety features such as forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking and front pedestrian braking come standard.

AT4X

The new AT4X trim on the Sierra features what GMC bills as a premium interior and advanced off-road capability, with features such as front and rear electronic lockers and terrain mode with one-pedal crawling.

Sierra AT4X comes standard with a 6.2-liter V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission.

It features spool-valve dampers and springs that, with the dampers, "increase maximum front and rear suspension travel by 50 mm and 25 mm, respectively, compared with the standard AT4 suspension," according to a news release.

The vehicle's two-speed transfer case, meanwhile, comes with selectable drive modes for different off-road conditions. It offers front and rear e-locking differentials, an available rocker guard accessory, 18-inch black wheels with LT275/70R18 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Mud-Terrain tires, a steel transfer case shield and specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations, among other features.

AT4X's payload capability is 1,420 pounds. Its trailering rating is 8,900 pounds.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski