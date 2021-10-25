GM schedules OT shifts at truck plants with chip supply 'improved'

Detroit — General Motors Co. is bringing back overtime shifts at several plants in November as it works through the global chip shortage that has led to canceled regular and overtime shifts since February.

GM confirmed Monday it will have overtime shifts at six North American plants next month:

Fort Wayne in Indiana, home of the light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks

Silao Assembly in Mexico, which also builds light-duty Silverado and Sierra trucks

Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, home of the midsize GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado trucks

Lansing Grand River Assembly, home of the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro

Lansing Delta Township, home of the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse

Arlington Assembly in Texas, home of full-size SUVs: the GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and the Cadillac Escalade

”We are making some weekend overtime scheduling adjustments at our plants in November. Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to minimize the impact of the semiconductor shortages that have been impacting the industry," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement.

GM has worked throughout the year to protect its most profitable products: trucks and SUVs.

In an Oct. 22 plant communication obtained by The Detroit News, Fort Wayne Plant Executive Director Gary Duff wrote: "The current availability of our semiconductor supply has improved and in order to help meet the high demand for our products, we are adding production Saturdays for all three shifts on November 6th and 20th."

Last week, GM said it anticipates not having to idle any plants in November because of the shortage, though some plants are still operating on limited shifts.

Automakers have been battling the chip shortage all year and experts expect the effects to last into next year. Global consulting firm AlixPartners LLP estimates the shortage will cost the industry $210 billion in lost revenues and 7.7 million vehicles this year.

