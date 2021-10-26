GM to restart Bolt production for 2 weeks on Nov. 1

Detroit — General Motors Co. will restart limited Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production for two weeks on Nov. 1, the company confirmed Tuesday.

GM halted production of the Bolt on Aug. 23 after it expanded the recall for battery fire risk to include all Bolts — more than 141,000 from model years 2017 to 2022. The automaker has confirmed 14 fires globally with minor injuries and no deaths.

The Bolts manufactured in this two-week period "will be held by GM in regional inventory locations. They will be tagged, then approved and released for certain uses related to the recall including usage as courtesy transportation for owners during recall repairs," GM spokesman Dan Flores said.

There's still a stop sale on the Bolts dealers have parked in their lots. GM will replace Bolt battery modules and has started shipping those replacements out.

A diagnostic software that can detect battery abnormalities will be available in November for installation at the dealership.

"Vehicle production during this timeframe will help optimize LG battery production and supply chain repair logistics, and also support other customer and dealer needs related to the recall," Flores said. "Battery module replacements for customers impacted by the recall began at dealerships earlier this month and remains the priority. We will continue to adjust Orion’s production schedule moving forward to best support the recall.”

Two manufacturing defects: a torn anode and a folded separator, both of which need to be present in the same battery cell, were determined to be the root cause of the battery fires, GM and battery supplier LG Energy Solution found.

LG Electronics Inc., LG Energy's affiliate company, has agreed to front the majority of the cost associated with recalling all of the electric vehicles for battery fire risk: $1.9 billion of the $2 billion estimated cost.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall