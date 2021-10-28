Here are some features of the upcoming Hummer EV

Detroit — Ahead of the production start of its GMC Hummer EV trucks, General Motors Co. is showcasing three new models and various accessories that can go with them at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas next week.

The Edition 1 Hummer models include a pre-production Hummer EV SUV and a pair of Hummer EV pickups — one is a production model and the other has several accessories available for the lineup.

The Hummer EV truck will roll off the assembly line at GM's Factory-Zero Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Center this quarter. Pre-production has started.

The pickup comes with personalization options, including colorized components like the vehicle's hood decal, emblems and accessory wheels.

About a dozen accessories will be part of the SEMA Show’s New Products Showcase, including:

A hard power retractable tonneau cover

An off-road recovery kit

A 50-inch roof-mounted off-road light bar

Front off-road auxiliary lights

Rocker protector with integrated assist steps

A bold, uniquely styled bed-mounted vertical spare tire carrier

Sky Panel Storage Tray Set for eTrunkTM

Unique accessory wheel design in Tech Bronze (with Tech Bronze center cap and black lugs)

Under-seat organizer and I-Bar storage

Cargo management rails

The first Hummer pickup production models are expected by the end of the year and the Hummer SUV is planned for 2023. Initial Canadian Hummer EV pickup is expected in fall 2022.

The SEMA Show takes place Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

