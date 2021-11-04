GM to halt Bolt production at Orion

Detroit — General Motors Co. will take its Orion Assembly Chevrolet Bolt plant down the weeks of Nov. 15, 22 and 29 as it works through the battery recall and module replacement process, the automaker said Thursday.

Production of the Bolt EV and EUV is expected to return Dec. 6. The plant is currently running limited production the weeks Nov. 1 and 8 to supply customers with vehicles when they have their Bolts fixed. GM has recalled all Bolts — more than 141,000 — for battery fire risk and has started replacing defective battery modules.

"Vehicle production during this timeframe will continue to help optimize LG battery production and supply chain repair logistics, and also continue to support customer and dealer needs related to the recall," GM spokesman Dan Flores said. "Battery module replacements remain the priority. We will continue to adjust Orion’s production schedule moving forward to best support the recall."

