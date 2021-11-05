GM's chief information technology officer Randall Mott retires

Detroit — General Motors Co.'s chief IT officer Randall Mott is retiring after a decade with the company, GM announced Friday.

Mott, executive vice president of global information technology and chief information officer, joined GM in February 2012 and was responsible for leading the company’s global IT strategy and all IT assets. He was promoted to executive vice president in June 2019.

"Randy has streamlined our IT operations and built a secure and efficient IT infrastructure to drive business results," said Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO, in a statement. "We wish Randy all the best and thank him for his many contributions to GM over the past ten years."

GM will announce its future IT leadership at a later date.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall