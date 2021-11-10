GM restructures global IT groups, aims to boost software-related revenue

Detroit — General Motors Co. is restructuring information technology department into two groups to help reach its goal of growing software-enabled services revenue to $20 billion to $25 billion annually by 2030, the automaker said Wednesday.

A new digital business software team will be led by Stacy Lynett, who has been appointed vice president. Lynett's team will be responsible for technology strategy and software product development. Her role will also expand to support global customer and dealer systems. She will report to Chief Digital Officer Edward Kummer. Lynett previously was executive director and chief information officer of global product development and quality for GM IT and CIO for global corporate function.

Fred Killeen was named vice president of GM's global IT organization and chief information officer, reporting to GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. Killeen will lead GM's global IT team, which will focus on "global back-office IT support," according to a press release. Killeen previously served as chief information security officer and chief technology officer.

Previously, both Lynett and Killeen reported to Executive Vice President and CIO Randy Mott, whose retirement was announced Nov. 2.

“The new structure and dual operating model will enable GM to fully leverage its strong foundation in IT capability, talent and resources, as well as reduce complexity and improve speed,” Barra said. “Stacy and Fred bring unique backgrounds and experiences to help us seize the opportunities software plays in our business as we move from automaker to platform innovator.”

