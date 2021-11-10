GM Oshawa plant starts pumping out trucks again

Detroit — Truck production is back after nearly two years down at General Motors Co.'s Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario.

The first Chevrolet Silverado pickup rolled off the line Wednesday at the plant, which lost its truck production in December 2019 after GM pulled the product there. The plant, which is only making Silverado trucks, will supplement the North American market with much-needed product amid the global semiconductor shortage that has squeezed inventories.

The return of truck production to Oshawa creates 1,800 new jobs for two shifts of production.

Oshawa will begin shipping trucks to dealers in December 2021.

