GM cuts heated seats on many models because of chip shortage

Detroit — General Motors Co. is cutting the popular heated-seat feature from much of its vehicle lineup, including some Chevy and GMC trucks, due to the ongoing global chip shortage, the automaker confirmed Friday.

The heated and ventilated seat options will no longer be standard or optional content on certain 2022 model year vehicles starting on Monday. A heated steering wheel feature will also be eliminated in many of the same models starting Nov. 22. Automotive News first reported GM was temporarily halting the features as it works through the shortage.

GM has been able to resume production at most of its North American plants, but like other automakers has had to cut certain features because of the semiconductor shortage.

"Our teams are exploring ways to potentially retrofit vehicles with some of these features once parts become available. We will provide additional updates when available," GM said in a statement Friday. "Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact of the semiconductor shortages that have been impacting the industry.“

The vehicles and trim levels affected by the halting of the heated and ventilated seat features are:

Chevrolet: Malibu: LT, Premier Trailblazer: LT, ACTIV, RS Blazer: LT, RS, Premier Equinox: LT, RS, Premier Traverse: 1LT, 3LT, RS, Premier, High Country (rear heat only) Colorado: LT, Z71, ZR2 Silverado 1500: LT, RST, LT Trailboss, LTZ Silverado 2500/3500: LT, LTZ

GMC: Canyon: Elevation, AT4, Denali Terrain: SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali Acadia: SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali (rear heat only) Sierra 1500 Limited: SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 Sierra 2500/3500: SLE, SLT, AT4

Buick: Encore GX: Preferred, Select, Essence Envision: Preferred, Essence, Avenir Enclave: Premium, Avenir (rear heat only)

Cadillac: XT4: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport XT5: Luxury, Premium, Sport (rear heat only) XT6: Luxury, Premium, Sport (rear heat only



Various trims of the below vehicles will be affected by the halting of the heated steering wheel feature:

Chevrolet: Bolt EV: 1LT, 2LT Bolt EUV: LT, Premier Blazer: RS, Premier Traverse: 3LT, RS, Premier Trailblazer: LT, ACTIV, RS Silverado 1500 LTD: LT, RST, LT Trailboss, LTZ Silverado 2500/3500 HD: LT, LTZ Suburban and Tahoe: LT, RST, Z71, Premier

GMC: Acadia: SLE, SLT, AT4 Sierra 1500 Limited: SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 Sierra 2500/3500: SLE,SLT, AT4 Yukon and Yukon XL: SLT, AT4

Buick: Encore GX: Essence Envision: Essence, Avenir Enclave: Essence, Premium

Cadillac: CT4 and CT5: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, V-Series XT4: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport XT5 and XT6: Luxury, Premium without JSE Platinum Package, Sport without JSE Platinum Package



