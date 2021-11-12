GM cuts heated seats on many models because of chip shortage
Detroit — General Motors Co. is cutting the popular heated-seat feature from much of its vehicle lineup, including some Chevy and GMC trucks, due to the ongoing global chip shortage, the automaker confirmed Friday.
The heated and ventilated seat options will no longer be standard or optional content on certain 2022 model year vehicles starting on Monday. A heated steering wheel feature will also be eliminated in many of the same models starting Nov. 22. Automotive News first reported GM was temporarily halting the features as it works through the shortage.
GM has been able to resume production at most of its North American plants, but like other automakers has had to cut certain features because of the semiconductor shortage.
"Our teams are exploring ways to potentially retrofit vehicles with some of these features once parts become available. We will provide additional updates when available," GM said in a statement Friday. "Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact of the semiconductor shortages that have been impacting the industry.“
The vehicles and trim levels affected by the halting of the heated and ventilated seat features are:
- Chevrolet:
- Malibu: LT, Premier
- Trailblazer: LT, ACTIV, RS
- Blazer: LT, RS, Premier
- Equinox: LT, RS, Premier
- Traverse: 1LT, 3LT, RS, Premier, High Country (rear heat only)
- Colorado: LT, Z71, ZR2
- Silverado 1500: LT, RST, LT Trailboss, LTZ
- Silverado 2500/3500: LT, LTZ
- GMC:
- Canyon: Elevation, AT4, Denali
- Terrain: SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali
- Acadia: SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali (rear heat only)
- Sierra 1500 Limited: SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4
- Sierra 2500/3500: SLE, SLT, AT4
- Buick:
- Encore GX: Preferred, Select, Essence
- Envision: Preferred, Essence, Avenir
- Enclave: Premium, Avenir (rear heat only)
- Cadillac:
- XT4: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport
- XT5: Luxury, Premium, Sport (rear heat only)
- XT6: Luxury, Premium, Sport (rear heat only
Various trims of the below vehicles will be affected by the halting of the heated steering wheel feature:
- Chevrolet:
- Bolt EV: 1LT, 2LT
- Bolt EUV: LT, Premier
- Blazer: RS, Premier
- Traverse: 3LT, RS, Premier
- Trailblazer: LT, ACTIV, RS
- Silverado 1500 LTD: LT, RST, LT Trailboss, LTZ
- Silverado 2500/3500 HD: LT, LTZ
- Suburban and Tahoe: LT, RST, Z71, Premier
- GMC:
- Acadia: SLE, SLT, AT4
- Sierra 1500 Limited: SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4
- Sierra 2500/3500: SLE,SLT, AT4
- Yukon and Yukon XL: SLT, AT4
- Buick:
- Encore GX: Essence
- Envision: Essence, Avenir
- Enclave: Essence, Premium
- Cadillac:
- CT4 and CT5: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, V-Series
- XT4: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport
- XT5 and XT6: Luxury, Premium without JSE Platinum Package, Sport without JSE Platinum Package
khall@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @bykaleahall