Barra to ring NYSE opening bell from Factory Zero floor

Detroit — In celebration of the grand opening of General Motors Co. new electric vehicle plant in the city, CEO Mary Barra will ring the opening bell this morning on the New York Stock Exchange from the floor at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

Barra will ring the bell at 9:28 a.m. EST.

President Joe Biden is visiting the plant this afternoon and will discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill he signed Monday will help in the auto industry's transition from gas and diesel-powered vehicles to electric. The bill includes billions for an expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Factory Zero is home to the new GMC Hummer EV pickup truck arriving later this year. An SUV version of the Hummer and the electric Chevrolet Silverado will also eventually be made at the only GM assembly plant in Detroit.

GM invested $2.2 billion in the plant to make EVs there instead of closing the plant as it previously planned to do.

