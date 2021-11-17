Biden visit to GM plant should 'bolster Detroit's name in the EV game'

Detroit — General Motors Co.'s only Detroit assembly plant will kick off the next phase of the automaker's electric transition Wednesday with a grand opening event that will feature a presidential visit.

President Joe Biden will be in attendance to celebrate this historic moment for the Motor City and tout a $1 trillion infrastructure bill he signed Monday that allocates billions toward electric charging infrastructure.

Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, the second EV plant GM has in its North American footprint so far, is central in the company's plan to pivot away from gas and diesel-powered vehicles. During Wednesday's visit, the plant will also serve as a backdrop for the president to showcase what the infrastructure bill supports: union jobs in Detroit building a green future.

GM executives, including CEO Mary Barra, will be in attendance alongside United Auto Workers President Ray Curry and UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, who is head of the union's GM Department.

"For him to help us promote those products built by the UAW members, the Local 22, and really get behind it just miles away from UAW and GM headquarters is really a big deal for us," Dittes told The Detroit News in a Monday interview. "It's going to be a great day."

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant was put on the chopping block by GM in 2018, but instead the automaker — following a 40-day strike by the UAW in fall 2019 — decided to invest $2.2 billion here to make EVs

The plant is now in the pre-production phase for the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, which will arrive at dealerships by year's end. The Hummer SUV and electric Chevrolet Silverado will also be built here. When fully operational, the plant is supposed to employ 2,200.

"I think President Biden is going to be thrilled with the experience of the EV Hummer," said Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing, in a Monday interview. "I think when he's finished the day with us, I won't have to tell him anything. It will be evident, and I think he'll get it."

Factory Zero is one of five North American plants GM has so far slated to build electric vehicles. The automaker plans to sell 1 million EVs globally by 2025 and wants to have a zero-emissions lineup by 2035.

Despite its detailed EV plans, the automaker has ground to make up with Wall Street investors who still see Tesla Inc. and electric startups as the more valuable investments. Executives and experts expect that to change as GM gets more of its new EVs, powered by its proprietary Ultium batteries, on the market.

The presidential visit Wednesday "should help further bolster Detroit's name in the EV game," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.com Inc., a vehicle information website, in a note. "It wasn’t too long ago when the Big Three were somewhat outshadowed by startups dominating the EV news cycle. But they’ve since caught up rather aggressively, particularly within the electrified pickup space, which is vital to the Detroit automakers: they cannot afford to lose ground with trucks, which are their bread and butter vehicles."

