GM says it can add heated seat feature later on '22 models

Detroit — General Motors Co. vehicles affected by the removal of the heated and ventilated seats feature announced last week will be eligible for a retrofit process to activate those modules at a later date, the automaker said Friday.

GM said it will cover the costs to retrofit each vehicle. The automaker expects the parts to complete the retrofit will be available later in the second quarter.

Last week, GM told dealers it was cutting the popular heated-seat feature from much of its 2022 vehicle lineup, including some Chevy and GMC trucks, due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

GM has also had to cut other features from its vehicles because of the shortage. Other items that had been temporarily removed on certain vehicles but have now been reinstated are: climate control digital temperature display, side blind-zone alert and Super Cruise driver-assist technology.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall